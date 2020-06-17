All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1739 Grasmere Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1739 Grasmere Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1739 Grasmere Ct

1739 Grasmere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1739 Grasmere Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spectacular brick pool home in Mandarin off Mandarin Rd. This home features an office or 5th bedroom off the foyer. The beautifully renovated kitchen is open to the family room with large island, granite counters, self-closing cabinets and tile backsplash. Stainless appliance package includes double wall oven. Laminate flooring in DR, Kitchen and Great Room. Spacious bedrooms with generous closets. Master bedroom and 3rd bedroom have direct access to the entertainment-sized patio with pool and spa. Paver driveway. Pool & lawn maintenance is included with rent. Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. Homeowner Association rules apply to tenant(s). Tenant responsible for water softener salt as needed. Tenant pays $100 processing fee at lease signing. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Grasmere Ct have any available units?
1739 Grasmere Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Grasmere Ct have?
Some of 1739 Grasmere Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Grasmere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Grasmere Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Grasmere Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 Grasmere Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1739 Grasmere Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Grasmere Ct offers parking.
Does 1739 Grasmere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Grasmere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Grasmere Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1739 Grasmere Ct has a pool.
Does 1739 Grasmere Ct have accessible units?
No, 1739 Grasmere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Grasmere Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 Grasmere Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia