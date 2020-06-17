1739 Grasmere Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spectacular brick pool home in Mandarin off Mandarin Rd. This home features an office or 5th bedroom off the foyer. The beautifully renovated kitchen is open to the family room with large island, granite counters, self-closing cabinets and tile backsplash. Stainless appliance package includes double wall oven. Laminate flooring in DR, Kitchen and Great Room. Spacious bedrooms with generous closets. Master bedroom and 3rd bedroom have direct access to the entertainment-sized patio with pool and spa. Paver driveway. Pool & lawn maintenance is included with rent. Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. Homeowner Association rules apply to tenant(s). Tenant responsible for water softener salt as needed. Tenant pays $100 processing fee at lease signing. No cats.