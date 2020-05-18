All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1735 Thelma St.

1735 Thelma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Thelma Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 bedroom Eastside home - Beautiful two bedroom home located in Eastside. This home is located just minutes from Downtown. Freshly renovated house with vinyl flooring throughout.

Features:
- vinyl flooring
- updated kitchen
- 24/7 maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5175029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Thelma St. have any available units?
1735 Thelma St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1735 Thelma St. currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Thelma St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Thelma St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Thelma St. is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Thelma St. offer parking?
No, 1735 Thelma St. does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Thelma St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Thelma St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Thelma St. have a pool?
No, 1735 Thelma St. does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Thelma St. have accessible units?
No, 1735 Thelma St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Thelma St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Thelma St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Thelma St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Thelma St. does not have units with air conditioning.

