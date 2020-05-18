1735 Thelma St.

Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom Eastside home - Beautiful two bedroom home located in Eastside. This home is located just minutes from Downtown. Freshly renovated house with vinyl flooring throughout.
Features:
- vinyl flooring
- updated kitchen
- 24/7 maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE5175029)