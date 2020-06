Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SAN MARCO 2nd Floor APARTMENT FOR RENT.From 5 Points, Park Street North to Fuller Warren Bridge, exit San Marco, south to corner of Columbus and San Marco to sign. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living/dining combo, kitchen (R,R), hardwood floors, shared laundry, off street parking,WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, central heat and air, approximately 1,100 square feet, security deposit $1,150, owner may consider pets with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] #3 available now