1723 DAVIS RD

Bring the boat and the fishing poles! This adorable one bedroom cottage on DUNN CREEK is furnished, cozy, and a true escape from the noise and distractions of City life. Within minutes of I-295 and RiverCity Marketplace, the commute is minimal, yet you still enjoy incredible views and endless relaxation. The expansive deck is ideal for enjoying summer nights. With full access to Dunn Creek you will have fresh catch daily (the prep sink and boat house are already in place and ready for use!) Laundry hookups on site. This cottage is updated with all of the modern conveniences and comforts of home plus the perk of launching and storing your boat from your own backyard. The lush landscaping and peaceful views make this more of a retreat than a rental property!