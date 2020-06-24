All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:27 PM

1723 DAVIS RD

1723 Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Davis Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
Bring the boat and the fishing poles! This adorable one bedroom cottage on DUNN CREEK is furnished, cozy, and a true escape from the noise and distractions of City life. Within minutes of I-295 and RiverCity Marketplace, the commute is minimal, yet you still enjoy incredible views and endless relaxation. The expansive deck is ideal for enjoying summer nights. With full access to Dunn Creek you will have fresh catch daily (the prep sink and boat house are already in place and ready for use!) Laundry hookups on site. This cottage is updated with all of the modern conveniences and comforts of home plus the perk of launching and storing your boat from your own backyard. The lush landscaping and peaceful views make this more of a retreat than a rental property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 DAVIS RD have any available units?
1723 DAVIS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 DAVIS RD have?
Some of 1723 DAVIS RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 DAVIS RD currently offering any rent specials?
1723 DAVIS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 DAVIS RD pet-friendly?
No, 1723 DAVIS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1723 DAVIS RD offer parking?
No, 1723 DAVIS RD does not offer parking.
Does 1723 DAVIS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 DAVIS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 DAVIS RD have a pool?
No, 1723 DAVIS RD does not have a pool.
Does 1723 DAVIS RD have accessible units?
Yes, 1723 DAVIS RD has accessible units.
Does 1723 DAVIS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 DAVIS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
