1716 E 23RD STREET

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home is located off of Buckman St in the Longbranch community just North of Downtown Jacksonville. This property has been freshly painted inside and out with brand new tile flooring for effortless upkeep and ceiling fans in practically every room to help you stay cool during the hot summer months! Open living/dining area allows you to customize to your liking and breakfast bar attached to kitchen is perfect for entertaining company. Completely remodeled galley kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertops. Both the main bathroom and master bathroom have modern updates. Laundry area in hallway provides room for full size washer/dryer. Mostly fenced yard. Pet Friendly! Call today!