Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1716 E 23RD STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

1716 E 23RD STREET

1716 East 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 East 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home is located off of Buckman St in the Longbranch community just North of Downtown Jacksonville. This property has been freshly painted inside and out with brand new tile flooring for effortless upkeep and ceiling fans in practically every room to help you stay cool during the hot summer months! Open living/dining area allows you to customize to your liking and breakfast bar attached to kitchen is perfect for entertaining company. Completely remodeled galley kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertops. Both the main bathroom and master bathroom have modern updates. Laundry area in hallway provides room for full size washer/dryer. Mostly fenced yard. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 E 23RD STREET have any available units?
1716 E 23RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 E 23RD STREET have?
Some of 1716 E 23RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 E 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1716 E 23RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 E 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 E 23RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1716 E 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 1716 E 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1716 E 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 E 23RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 E 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 1716 E 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1716 E 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1716 E 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 E 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 E 23RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

