Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 Sprin Star Court

1715 Spring Star Court · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Spring Star Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has an open floor plan great for entertainment, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath over 1800 sq, 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included.Screened patio,on a Cul-de-sac. Must see. Call Adriana at Weichert Realtors - The Coffey Group 904-553-1636
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Sprin Star Court have any available units?
1715 Sprin Star Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Sprin Star Court have?
Some of 1715 Sprin Star Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Sprin Star Court currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Sprin Star Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Sprin Star Court pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Sprin Star Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1715 Sprin Star Court offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Sprin Star Court offers parking.
Does 1715 Sprin Star Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Sprin Star Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Sprin Star Court have a pool?
No, 1715 Sprin Star Court does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Sprin Star Court have accessible units?
No, 1715 Sprin Star Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Sprin Star Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Sprin Star Court does not have units with dishwashers.
