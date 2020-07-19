1715 Sprin Star Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has an open floor plan great for entertainment, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath over 1800 sq, 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included.Screened patio,on a Cul-de-sac. Must see. Call Adriana at Weichert Realtors - The Coffey Group 904-553-1636

This beautiful home has an open floor plan great for entertainment, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath over 1800 sq, 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included.Screened patio,on a Cul-de-sac. Must see. Call Adriana @ Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group 904-553-1636 for a showing.