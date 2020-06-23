1714 CORTEZ RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This concrete block home has fresh paint inside and out home. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and 1498 square feet of living space. Large family room has tile flooring two ceiling fans and recessed lighting.. Beautiful Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, skylight, recessed lighting and stainless appliances. Large Master suite w/luxurious bathroom and large tiled walk-in shower; walk-in closet. Separate laundry room is heated & cooled under a covered patio. Newer Windows. Large shed in backyard for storage has power and lights.