Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1714 CORTEZ RD

1714 Cortez Road · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Cortez Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This concrete block home has fresh paint inside and out home. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and 1498 square feet of living space. Large family room has tile flooring two ceiling fans and recessed lighting.. Beautiful Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, skylight, recessed lighting and stainless appliances. Large Master suite w/luxurious bathroom and large tiled walk-in shower; walk-in closet. Separate laundry room is heated & cooled under a covered patio. Newer Windows. Large shed in backyard for storage has power and lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 CORTEZ RD have any available units?
1714 CORTEZ RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 CORTEZ RD have?
Some of 1714 CORTEZ RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 CORTEZ RD currently offering any rent specials?
1714 CORTEZ RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 CORTEZ RD pet-friendly?
No, 1714 CORTEZ RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1714 CORTEZ RD offer parking?
No, 1714 CORTEZ RD does not offer parking.
Does 1714 CORTEZ RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 CORTEZ RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 CORTEZ RD have a pool?
No, 1714 CORTEZ RD does not have a pool.
Does 1714 CORTEZ RD have accessible units?
No, 1714 CORTEZ RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 CORTEZ RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 CORTEZ RD has units with dishwashers.
