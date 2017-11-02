1687 GLENDALE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Charming 2 story home on dead end street on wooded lot. Large living room/dining room combo, remodeled kitchen and half bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with hardwood floors. Central HVAC, well water with water softner and clorinator as well as, septic system. Gas appliances.WELCOME TO 2020! No application fee through January! *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.