Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

1687 GLENDALE RD

1687 Glendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Glendale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 story home on dead end street on wooded lot. Large living room/dining room combo, remodeled kitchen and half bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with hardwood floors. Central HVAC, well water with water softner and clorinator as well as, septic system. Gas appliances.WELCOME TO 2020! No application fee through January! *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 GLENDALE RD have any available units?
1687 GLENDALE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 GLENDALE RD have?
Some of 1687 GLENDALE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 GLENDALE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1687 GLENDALE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 GLENDALE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1687 GLENDALE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1687 GLENDALE RD offer parking?
No, 1687 GLENDALE RD does not offer parking.
Does 1687 GLENDALE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 GLENDALE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 GLENDALE RD have a pool?
No, 1687 GLENDALE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1687 GLENDALE RD have accessible units?
No, 1687 GLENDALE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 GLENDALE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 GLENDALE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
