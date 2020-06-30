1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!



This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688sqft! Great curb appeal with lots of greenery, remodeled throughout the entire home! You will immediately be greeted by the inviting and spacious living area with accentuating wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has updated metallic appliances – including microwave and dishwasher – additional built-in storage in pantry, and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size – Master Bedroom hosts beautiful upgraded bathroom with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Head outside to the screened-in patio that overlooks the expansive back yard with mature trees for shade and plenty of room for hobbies or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th -

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.