Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:50 PM

1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East

1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688sqft! Great curb appeal with lots of greenery, remodeled throughout the entire home! You will immediately be greeted by the inviting and spacious living area with accentuating wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has updated metallic appliances – including microwave and dishwasher – additional built-in storage in pantry, and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size – Master Bedroom hosts beautiful upgraded bathroom with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Head outside to the screened-in patio that overlooks the expansive back yard with mature trees for shade and plenty of room for hobbies or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th -
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East have any available units?
1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East have?
Some of 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East offer parking?
No, 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East have a pool?
No, 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East has units with dishwashers.

