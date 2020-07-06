All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1662 El Camino Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1662 El Camino Rd
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:06 AM

1662 El Camino Rd

1662 El Camino Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1662 El Camino Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming condo in Southbrook Condominiums. This is a first floor unit that features Tile and Hardwood Flooring in the living areas and Carpet in the bedroom. Updated bathroom that comes with a jetted tub for relaxation. Newer Light fixtures and Paint, Newer plumbing, Stainless Steel appliances. Located in a gated community next to River City Science Academy on Beach Blvd, it is minutes from the Beach, Downtown, St. John's Town Center, UNF and FSCJ. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Pest Control and Community Amenities. This unit comes with Washer and Dryer, which is rare for 1 Bed/1 Bath units. Owner pays for water/sewer, tenant pays for electricity. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 El Camino Rd have any available units?
1662 El Camino Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 El Camino Rd have?
Some of 1662 El Camino Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 El Camino Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1662 El Camino Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 El Camino Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1662 El Camino Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1662 El Camino Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1662 El Camino Rd offers parking.
Does 1662 El Camino Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 El Camino Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 El Camino Rd have a pool?
No, 1662 El Camino Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1662 El Camino Rd have accessible units?
No, 1662 El Camino Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 El Camino Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 El Camino Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia