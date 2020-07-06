1662 El Camino Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming condo in Southbrook Condominiums. This is a first floor unit that features Tile and Hardwood Flooring in the living areas and Carpet in the bedroom. Updated bathroom that comes with a jetted tub for relaxation. Newer Light fixtures and Paint, Newer plumbing, Stainless Steel appliances. Located in a gated community next to River City Science Academy on Beach Blvd, it is minutes from the Beach, Downtown, St. John's Town Center, UNF and FSCJ. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Pest Control and Community Amenities. This unit comes with Washer and Dryer, which is rare for 1 Bed/1 Bath units. Owner pays for water/sewer, tenant pays for electricity. Sorry, no pets allowed.