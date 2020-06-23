All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1661 GERALDINE DR

1661 Geraldine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1661 Geraldine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st, 2020**Beautiful historic home located in Jacksonville's Avondale area! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. This home has a nice size fenced in yard with large swimming pool! This home also has a separate detached garage with pool house! Upon entering the home you have a nice living room, separate formal dining room and den. The living room has a fireplace. Kitchen has been nicely renovated with white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is one bathroom downstairs and one upstairs. There is 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms are located upstairs. This house is perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer included. Pool service is included in rental. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 GERALDINE DR have any available units?
1661 GERALDINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 GERALDINE DR have?
Some of 1661 GERALDINE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 GERALDINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1661 GERALDINE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 GERALDINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1661 GERALDINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1661 GERALDINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1661 GERALDINE DR does offer parking.
Does 1661 GERALDINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 GERALDINE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 GERALDINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1661 GERALDINE DR has a pool.
Does 1661 GERALDINE DR have accessible units?
No, 1661 GERALDINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 GERALDINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 GERALDINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
