1661 GERALDINE DR

**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st, 2020**Beautiful historic home located in Jacksonville's Avondale area! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. This home has a nice size fenced in yard with large swimming pool! This home also has a separate detached garage with pool house! Upon entering the home you have a nice living room, separate formal dining room and den. The living room has a fireplace. Kitchen has been nicely renovated with white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is one bathroom downstairs and one upstairs. There is 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms are located upstairs. This house is perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer included. Pool service is included in rental. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.