1650 West State Street

Amenities
Welcome home to this super cute completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Home features new appliances, central heat/air, dining room, large utility room with w/d connections, fresh paint with neutral tones, lots of windows for natural light, tile flooring downstairs, carpeted bedrooms and off street parking. Home is located in the New Town Neighborhood and conveniently located to I-95 and downtown. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application fee of $30 per adult.
Qualifications
No evictions in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply
