1650 West State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this super cute completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Home features new appliances, central heat/air, dining room, large utility room with w/d connections, fresh paint with neutral tones, lots of windows for natural light, tile flooring downstairs, carpeted bedrooms and off street parking. Home is located in the New Town Neighborhood and conveniently located to I-95 and downtown. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Application fee of $30 per adult.



Qualifications

No evictions in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt

No felonies

2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income

verifiable rental history in good standing

1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply



