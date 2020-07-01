All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

1650 West State Street

1650 West State Street · No Longer Available
Location

1650 West State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this super cute completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Home features new appliances, central heat/air, dining room, large utility room with w/d connections, fresh paint with neutral tones, lots of windows for natural light, tile flooring downstairs, carpeted bedrooms and off street parking. Home is located in the New Town Neighborhood and conveniently located to I-95 and downtown. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application fee of $30 per adult.

Qualifications
No evictions in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 West State Street have any available units?
1650 West State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 West State Street have?
Some of 1650 West State Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 West State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1650 West State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 West State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 West State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1650 West State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1650 West State Street offers parking.
Does 1650 West State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 West State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 West State Street have a pool?
No, 1650 West State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1650 West State Street have accessible units?
No, 1650 West State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 West State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 West State Street does not have units with dishwashers.

