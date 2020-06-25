All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:53 AM

1647 DIBBLE CIR E

1647 Dibble Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Dibble Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Want a 20 wide master bedroom. This one is VERY big. And very nice. With newer carpet. Also with a large master bath. This whole house is big and well laid out. Large kitchen open to eat-in dining area and all open to the living room.3 more bedrooms and another bath down the hallway. Except for the master bedroom, all floors are hardwood look vinyl planks or ceramic tile. Indoor spacious laundry room.Fenced yard with patio and storage shed out back.Better hurry if you want a REALLY BIG master bedroom.No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E have any available units?
1647 DIBBLE CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E have?
Some of 1647 DIBBLE CIR E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 DIBBLE CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
1647 DIBBLE CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 DIBBLE CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 1647 DIBBLE CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 1647 DIBBLE CIR E offers parking.
Does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 DIBBLE CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E have a pool?
No, 1647 DIBBLE CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E have accessible units?
No, 1647 DIBBLE CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 DIBBLE CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 DIBBLE CIR E has units with dishwashers.
