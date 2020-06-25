1647 DIBBLE CIR E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Want a 20 wide master bedroom. This one is VERY big. And very nice. With newer carpet. Also with a large master bath. This whole house is big and well laid out. Large kitchen open to eat-in dining area and all open to the living room.3 more bedrooms and another bath down the hallway. Except for the master bedroom, all floors are hardwood look vinyl planks or ceramic tile. Indoor spacious laundry room.Fenced yard with patio and storage shed out back.Better hurry if you want a REALLY BIG master bedroom.No sign on property.