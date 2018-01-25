16391 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Price reduced! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3-bdrm ranch in amenity-rich Yellow Bluff Landing near Hwy 95, 295, and JAX Int. Airport. Spacious family room, beautiful wood floors; cook's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, large California-style island, plenty of prep space, tiled floors. Split bdrms, including lovely owner's suite and two nice-sized secondary bdrms, all carpeted. Screened-in back porch and fenced back yard. Community amenities: swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse,sports field. Ideally located near two naval bases, River City Marketplace, and new UF Medical Clinic. No smoking. Small dog considered. One-year lease, sec. dep., credit, criminal and background checks. Minimal credit score 650. Income 3x rent. Property owned by listing agen