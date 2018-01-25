All apartments in Jacksonville
16391 TISONS BLUFF RD
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

16391 TISONS BLUFF RD

16391 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

16391 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Price reduced! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3-bdrm ranch in amenity-rich Yellow Bluff Landing near Hwy 95, 295, and JAX Int. Airport. Spacious family room, beautiful wood floors; cook's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, large California-style island, plenty of prep space, tiled floors. Split bdrms, including lovely owner's suite and two nice-sized secondary bdrms, all carpeted. Screened-in back porch and fenced back yard. Community amenities: swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse,sports field. Ideally located near two naval bases, River City Marketplace, and new UF Medical Clinic. No smoking. Small dog considered. One-year lease, sec. dep., credit, criminal and background checks. Minimal credit score 650. Income 3x rent. Property owned by listing agen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
16391 TISONS BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
16391 TISONS BLUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD is pet friendly.
Does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD offers parking.
Does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16391 TISONS BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.

