All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1632 Donald St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1632 Donald St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1632 Donald St

1632 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1632 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
Available 09/02/20 Bright & Charming 2nd Floor Condo - Property Id: 262474

PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, washer/dryer, ample STORAGE, private SCREENED-IN PORCH, Fenced and secured BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking and Biking distance to The Shoppes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Downtown Riverside, Hospital, entertainment, the river, parks, public library, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. Water, Sewer, and Gas are included! Pet-friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Call, text, or send a message to schedule your showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262474
Property Id 262474

(RLNE5704952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Donald St have any available units?
1632 Donald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Donald St have?
Some of 1632 Donald St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Donald St currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Donald St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Donald St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Donald St is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Donald St offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Donald St offers parking.
Does 1632 Donald St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 Donald St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Donald St have a pool?
No, 1632 Donald St does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Donald St have accessible units?
No, 1632 Donald St does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Donald St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Donald St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia