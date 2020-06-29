All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY

16265 Magnolia Grove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16265 Magnolia Grove Way, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
**AVAILABLE MAY 10th, 2020**Yellow Bluff Landing is a premier community in Northeast Jacksonville, FL offering unrivaled community amenities. Nestled among hardwood hammocks, natural bluffs and salt marshes, this unique community is just minutes from the city's best recreation, dining, shopping and entertainment. With access to a $3.5 million amenities complex including a fitness room, tennis courts, pools, a playground and more. This 1-story home is fully fenced in. Enjoy an abundance of indoor living space with over 1700 sq ft. Laminate wood flooring in the main living areas. Separate dining room, open floorplan, large master bedroom with a stand up shower and separate garden tub.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY have any available units?
16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY have?
Some of 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY offer parking?
No, 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY has a pool.
Does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia