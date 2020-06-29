16265 MAGNOLIA GROVE WAY

Amenities

**AVAILABLE MAY 10th, 2020**Yellow Bluff Landing is a premier community in Northeast Jacksonville, FL offering unrivaled community amenities. Nestled among hardwood hammocks, natural bluffs and salt marshes, this unique community is just minutes from the city's best recreation, dining, shopping and entertainment. With access to a $3.5 million amenities complex including a fitness room, tennis courts, pools, a playground and more. This 1-story home is fully fenced in. Enjoy an abundance of indoor living space with over 1700 sq ft. Laminate wood flooring in the main living areas. Separate dining room, open floorplan, large master bedroom with a stand up shower and separate garden tub.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.