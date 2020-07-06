All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1614 W 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1614 W 11th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1614 W 11th St

1614 11th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1614 11th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6a84740fc ----
2 bedroom duplex coming soon! Make this house your home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a large back yard. Apply online today to make this your new home! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 2/25!!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 W 11th St have any available units?
1614 W 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1614 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
1614 W 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 W 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 W 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 1614 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 1614 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 1614 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 W 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 1614 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 1614 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 1614 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 W 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 W 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia