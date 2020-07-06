1614 W 11th St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6a84740fc ----

2 bedroom duplex coming soon! Make this house your home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a large back yard. Apply online today to make this your new home! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 2/25!!



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.