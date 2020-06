Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This Beautiful 5bed/3bath Yellow Bluff home offers a sprawling floor plan with a gourmet kitchen that has eat in space, SS appliances, granite counters and extra tall cabinets. First floor offers the perfect space for guests with the 1bd/1bath combo while the rest of the beds/baths as well as the loft are upstairs. This home is perfect for entertaining! Apply today, this one won't last!