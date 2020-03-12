All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

16058 Garrett Grove Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful and spacious two story in Yellow Bluff Landing in quiet cul-de-sac. The kitchen and family room on this 4/2.5 is amazing. Gourmet kitchen has island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, & double ovens. The family room has built in cabinets perfect for entertaining and theater set up. Formal dining room is elegant and the office with the French doors is a great flex room of your choosing. All bedrooms are upstairs with the owner's suite featuring a private bath to include garden tub, standup shower, and walk in closet. Both the owners bath and guest bath has upgraded cabinets. Laundry room located on second floor for easy access to bedrooms. Bonus washer & dryer (as-is) and water filtration system.Covered patio on the back of the home with a well manicured yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT have any available units?
16058 GARRETT GROVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT have?
Some of 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
16058 GARRETT GROVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT pet-friendly?
No, 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT offer parking?
Yes, 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT offers parking.
Does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT have a pool?
Yes, 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT has a pool.
Does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT have accessible units?
No, 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16058 GARRETT GROVE CT has units with dishwashers.
