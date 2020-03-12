16058 GARRETT GROVE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Beautiful and spacious two story in Yellow Bluff Landing in quiet cul-de-sac. The kitchen and family room on this 4/2.5 is amazing. Gourmet kitchen has island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, & double ovens. The family room has built in cabinets perfect for entertaining and theater set up. Formal dining room is elegant and the office with the French doors is a great flex room of your choosing. All bedrooms are upstairs with the owner's suite featuring a private bath to include garden tub, standup shower, and walk in closet. Both the owners bath and guest bath has upgraded cabinets. Laundry room located on second floor for easy access to bedrooms. Bonus washer & dryer (as-is) and water filtration system.Covered patio on the back of the home with a well manicured yard.