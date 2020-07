Amenities

Recently reduced and remodeled This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in the Mid-Westside neighborhood and features dining room, nice kitchen with new appliances, new paint, flooring and remodeled bathrooms and off street parking. Home is conveniently located near I-95, downtown and Suzie Tolbert Elementary School.



Application fee: $30 per adult



We accept Section 8 vouchers EQUAL to rent amount.