Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Location, Location, Location. Available for move in First week July. Spacious 3/2 on Cul-de-sac Near Mayport Navy Station. This home has 1617 sq.ft. to accommodate your family. Located in a quiet and desired neighborhood . Its less than 20 minutes to the base. The home is located near many shopping stores and highway. The open floor plan is comfortable and welcoming to the family as well as company. Living area is large with additional space that could be used as a family room or dining room.Spacious kitchen eat in area as well as a breakfast bar. Backyard is fenced and very large. Call now to schedule your appointment with one of our dedicated agent.