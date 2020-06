Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

S RE INVESTMENTS - Property Id: 94098



CALL TODAY (954)945-0566

BEAUTIFUL 3/2 HOUSE , Tile and laminate flooring throughout, new blinds, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in. PETS ARE WELCOME!!! EASY TO QUALIFY!!!

WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS DEPOSIT

TENANT PAY UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94098

Property Id 94098



(RLNE4747154)