15924 Tisons Bluff Rd
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

15924 Tisons Bluff Rd

15924 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

15924 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15924 Tisons Bluff Rd Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Lake view home in Yellow Bluff Hideaway - This Lake home is almost brand New, built in 2016. Large open floor plan with split bedroom privacy!. Spacious Kitchen with granite counter tops and center cooks island . Master suite has his and her vanities, large bath and separate shower. Large garage with room for storage. Carpeted bedrooms, upgraded flooring. Washer and dryer included for tenants convenience, laundry room includes a utility sink. Enjoy your morning coffer on the screened lanai!

(RLNE4820974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd have any available units?
15924 Tisons Bluff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd have?
Some of 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15924 Tisons Bluff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd offers parking.
Does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd have a pool?
No, 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd have accessible units?
No, 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15924 Tisons Bluff Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
