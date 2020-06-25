Amenities

15924 Tisons Bluff Rd Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Lake view home in Yellow Bluff Hideaway - This Lake home is almost brand New, built in 2016. Large open floor plan with split bedroom privacy!. Spacious Kitchen with granite counter tops and center cooks island . Master suite has his and her vanities, large bath and separate shower. Large garage with room for storage. Carpeted bedrooms, upgraded flooring. Washer and dryer included for tenants convenience, laundry room includes a utility sink. Enjoy your morning coffer on the screened lanai!



(RLNE4820974)