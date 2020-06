Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 3000 square feet. Covered screened patio off the kitchen area; overlooks water. Upgraded kitchen has walk in pantry, lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Washer & Dryer are included. Master bedroom suite has tray ceilings and two large closets and two of the secondary bedrooms have large walk in closets. Separate formal dining area makes entertaining easy. Awesome community amenities included.