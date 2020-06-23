1587 West 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

If you are needing a big house than this is a must see house then. This house is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with plenty of space in all of the house. The living room and 2 front bedroom are carpet and the Master bedroom is tile. This has has washer and dryer hookups and a kitchen with alot of space. This house has a fenced in yard. We gladly accept section 8 on this property.