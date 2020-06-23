1587 19th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Mid-Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
If you are needing a big house than this is a must see house then. This house is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with plenty of space in all of the house. The living room and 2 front bedroom are carpet and the Master bedroom is tile. This has has washer and dryer hookups and a kitchen with alot of space. This house has a fenced in yard. We gladly accept section 8 on this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1587 West 19th Street have any available units?
