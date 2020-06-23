All apartments in Jacksonville
1587 West 19th Street
1587 West 19th Street

1587 19th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1587 19th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
If you are needing a big house than this is a must see house then. This house is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with plenty of space in all of the house. The living room and 2 front bedroom are carpet and the Master bedroom is tile. This has has washer and dryer hookups and a kitchen with alot of space. This house has a fenced in yard. We gladly accept section 8 on this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 West 19th Street have any available units?
1587 West 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1587 West 19th Street have?
Some of 1587 West 19th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1587 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1587 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1587 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 1587 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1587 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 1587 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1587 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 1587 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1587 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
