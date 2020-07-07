1583 LANDAU RD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, open floor plan with 1 Car garage is located in the Beautiful neighborhood of Kendall Pointe. The Kitchen features Granite counter-tops/w 42'' Cabinets upper cabinet with large crown molding and Stainless appliances. All Bedrooms are on second floor. Owner's suite has a single step Tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The Home also features tile in the family room, dining room and all wet area. **Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in