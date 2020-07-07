1583 LANDAU RD

Amenities
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, open floor plan with 1 Car garage is located in the Beautiful neighborhood of Kendall Pointe. The Kitchen features Granite counter-tops/w 42'' Cabinets upper cabinet with large crown molding and Stainless appliances. All Bedrooms are on second floor. Owner's suite has a single step Tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The Home also features tile in the family room, dining room and all wet area. **Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in