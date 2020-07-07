All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

1583 LANDAU RD

1583 Landau Road · No Longer Available
Location

1583 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, open floor plan with 1 Car garage is located in the Beautiful neighborhood of Kendall Pointe. The Kitchen features Granite counter-tops/w 42'' Cabinets upper cabinet with large crown molding and Stainless appliances. All Bedrooms are on second floor. Owner's suite has a single step Tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The Home also features tile in the family room, dining room and all wet area. **Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1583 LANDAU RD have any available units?
1583 LANDAU RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1583 LANDAU RD have?
Some of 1583 LANDAU RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1583 LANDAU RD currently offering any rent specials?
1583 LANDAU RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1583 LANDAU RD pet-friendly?
No, 1583 LANDAU RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1583 LANDAU RD offer parking?
Yes, 1583 LANDAU RD offers parking.
Does 1583 LANDAU RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1583 LANDAU RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1583 LANDAU RD have a pool?
Yes, 1583 LANDAU RD has a pool.
Does 1583 LANDAU RD have accessible units?
No, 1583 LANDAU RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1583 LANDAU RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1583 LANDAU RD has units with dishwashers.

