15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR

Check It Out! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lexington Park is a must see! At approximately 2,288 square feet with a spacious living room and an open floor plan, this home is not one to miss! Wonderful eat in kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Owner's suite has large bathroom with a walk-in closet, and a two-car garage. Located in unique Lexington Park, conveniently located just minutes from River City Marketplace and downtown Jacksonville. This is an excellent location for work at Kings Bay, NAS Jax or NS Mayport. Non-smokers only, please. Small breed dogs and cats are allowed with owner approval (maximum of two pets, $250 non-refundable fee per pet).