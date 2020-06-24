All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR

15784 Spotted Saddle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15784 Spotted Saddle Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check It Out! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lexington Park is a must see! At approximately 2,288 square feet with a spacious living room and an open floor plan, this home is not one to miss! Wonderful eat in kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Owner's suite has large bathroom with a walk-in closet, and a two-car garage. Located in unique Lexington Park, conveniently located just minutes from River City Marketplace and downtown Jacksonville. This is an excellent location for work at Kings Bay, NAS Jax or NS Mayport. Non-smokers only, please. Small breed dogs and cats are allowed with owner approval (maximum of two pets, $250 non-refundable fee per pet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have any available units?
15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have?
Some of 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offers parking.
Does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR has a pool.
Does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15784 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia