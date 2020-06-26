15748 NORTHSIDE DR W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to the gated community of Pine Lake Estates where you are only minutes from the interstate, JIA and RiverCity Marketplace to make shopping/dining/work commutes easy! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, neutral tile and carpet. Inside laundry, breakfast nook, gas fireplace and side entry garage with plenty of additional parking space in the driveway. Tile in the foyer, living room, kitchen and baths - carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing lakefront property with licensed fishing and non-motorized watercraft allowed!