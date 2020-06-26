All apartments in Jacksonville
15748 NORTHSIDE DR W

15748 Northside Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

15748 Northside Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to the gated community of Pine Lake Estates where you are only minutes from the interstate, JIA and RiverCity Marketplace to make shopping/dining/work commutes easy! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, neutral tile and carpet. Inside laundry, breakfast nook, gas fireplace and side entry garage with plenty of additional parking space in the driveway. Tile in the foyer, living room, kitchen and baths - carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing lakefront property with licensed fishing and non-motorized watercraft allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W have any available units?
15748 NORTHSIDE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W have?
Some of 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
15748 NORTHSIDE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W offers parking.
Does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W have a pool?
No, 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W have accessible units?
No, 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15748 NORTHSIDE DR W has units with dishwashers.
