Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

15698 Stedman Lake Drive

15698 Stedman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15698 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
new construction
pet friendly
Gleaming & Gorgeous New Construction 4/3/2 Home in North Jacksonville! - Newly Built by Lennar Homes! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is ready for move in and is conveniently located near the Jacksonville International Airport, River City Marketplace, and Jacksonville's new Amazon.com fulfillment center!
This home offers wood tile floors throughout, open living space, split floor plan, screened in patio and a cute yard! The kitchen is beautiful with stainless steal appliances, 42'' white cabinetry, & Quartz counter tops. Master suite offers walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower. Located next to a dead end cul-de-sac and back up against a man made retention pond for optimum seclusion and relaxation. Washer & dryer included. Amenities include pool, playground, & Clubhouse

$1775.000 + $10 admin=$1785.00 monthly

Call or Text Michelle today for more information! 904-234-9696

Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Realtor
(904)-234-9696
michelle@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL. 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3433034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive have any available units?
15698 Stedman Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive have?
Some of 15698 Stedman Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15698 Stedman Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15698 Stedman Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15698 Stedman Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15698 Stedman Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 15698 Stedman Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15698 Stedman Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15698 Stedman Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 15698 Stedman Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15698 Stedman Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15698 Stedman Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
