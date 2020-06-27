15698 Stedman Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool new construction pet friendly

Gleaming & Gorgeous New Construction 4/3/2 Home in North Jacksonville! - Newly Built by Lennar Homes! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is ready for move in and is conveniently located near the Jacksonville International Airport, River City Marketplace, and Jacksonville's new Amazon.com fulfillment center!

This home offers wood tile floors throughout, open living space, split floor plan, screened in patio and a cute yard! The kitchen is beautiful with stainless steal appliances, 42'' white cabinetry, & Quartz counter tops. Master suite offers walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower. Located next to a dead end cul-de-sac and back up against a man made retention pond for optimum seclusion and relaxation. Washer & dryer included. Amenities include pool, playground, & Clubhouse



$1775.000 + $10 admin=$1785.00 monthly



Call or Text Michelle today for more information! 904-234-9696



Michelle Sherrill

Licensed Realtor

(904)-234-9696

michelle@centerbeamrealestate.com



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL. 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3433034)