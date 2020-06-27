15698 Stedman Lake Drive

Amenities
Gleaming & Gorgeous New Construction 4/3/2 Home in North Jacksonville! - Newly Built by Lennar Homes! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is ready for move in and is conveniently located near the Jacksonville International Airport, River City Marketplace, and Jacksonville's new Amazon.com fulfillment center!
This home offers wood tile floors throughout, open living space, split floor plan, screened in patio and a cute yard! The kitchen is beautiful with stainless steal appliances, 42'' white cabinetry, & Quartz counter tops. Master suite offers walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower. Located next to a dead end cul-de-sac and back up against a man made retention pond for optimum seclusion and relaxation. Washer & dryer included. Amenities include pool, playground, & Clubhouse
$1775.000 + $10 admin=$1785.00 monthly
No Cats Allowed
