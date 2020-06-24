All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR

15627 Spotted Saddle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15627 Spotted Saddle Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Almost new home in Lexington Park. Many upgrades, tile wood floors open kitchen and gathering room. Coffer Ceilings, State of art kitchen with LP gas cooking range, 2 built-in ovens plus microwave. Huge 4th bed/bonus room on second floor with walk-in closet and full bath. Master suite with soaring tray ceiling, large walk in closet and designer bathroom with rain shower and built in shower seat. Laundry sink and washer dryer in utility room. Large back yard completely enclosed with easy care PVC fencing and large covered lanai. Community pool amenities. You will love this beautiful Dream finder home. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have any available units?
15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have?
Some of 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offers parking.
Does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR has a pool.
Does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia