15627 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Almost new home in Lexington Park. Many upgrades, tile wood floors open kitchen and gathering room. Coffer Ceilings, State of art kitchen with LP gas cooking range, 2 built-in ovens plus microwave. Huge 4th bed/bonus room on second floor with walk-in closet and full bath. Master suite with soaring tray ceiling, large walk in closet and designer bathroom with rain shower and built in shower seat. Laundry sink and washer dryer in utility room. Large back yard completely enclosed with easy care PVC fencing and large covered lanai. Community pool amenities. You will love this beautiful Dream finder home. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.