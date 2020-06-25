All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15563 Lexington Park Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15563 Lexington Park Blvd.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

15563 Lexington Park Blvd.

15563 Lexington Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15563 Lexington Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
15563 Lexington Park Blvd. Available 06/15/19 Executive Living in Lexington Park ! - Beautiful Executive styled home with 3642sf of living space built for a family and made for easy entertaining. This home is fully fenced with a pool and pool service included. The house features a stately foyer, beautiful wood floors, an open concept from the family room with fireplace to the eat-in kitchen, all stainless steel kitchen, inside laundry, downstairs bath with access to patio and pool and plenty of perks. Drive through the neighborhood and then call for an appointment. Small pets accepted. Home is located just north of the airport, with easy access to I95 & I295. Straight shot to Kingsbay an easy commute to Blunt Island and Mayport, close to shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4870631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. have any available units?
15563 Lexington Park Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. have?
Some of 15563 Lexington Park Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
15563 Lexington Park Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. offer parking?
No, 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. has a pool.
Does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15563 Lexington Park Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia