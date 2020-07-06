All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:27 AM

1545 East 24th Street

Location

1545 East 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139133

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This beautiful 3 bedroom home in the Longbranch neighborhood is a must see. The bedrooms are carpeted and tile in the wet areas.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Carpet,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 East 24th Street have any available units?
1545 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1545 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1545 East 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 East 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1545 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 1545 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1545 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1545 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1545 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1545 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 East 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 East 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

