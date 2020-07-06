1545 East 24th Street

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139133
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This beautiful 3 bedroom home in the Longbranch neighborhood is a must see. The bedrooms are carpeted and tile in the wet areas.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Carpet,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.