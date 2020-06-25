1541 Domas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A cottage feel! Large den in addition to living area, Newly updated kitchen with breakfast nook, tile back splash and modern stainless hood. SS appliances and hardwood floors in kitchen, living areas. New carpet in the bedrooms. New paint in and out, updated bath and a screened lanai top off this home's features.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.