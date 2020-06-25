All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1541 Domas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1541 Domas Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1541 Domas Drive

1541 Domas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1541 Domas Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cottage feel! Large den in addition to living area, Newly updated kitchen with breakfast nook, tile back splash and modern stainless hood. SS appliances and hardwood floors in kitchen, living areas. New carpet in the bedrooms. New paint in and out, updated bath and a screened lanai top off this home's features.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Domas Drive have any available units?
1541 Domas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Domas Drive have?
Some of 1541 Domas Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Domas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Domas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Domas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Domas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Domas Drive offer parking?
No, 1541 Domas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Domas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Domas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Domas Drive have a pool?
No, 1541 Domas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Domas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1541 Domas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Domas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Domas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia