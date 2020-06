Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Daleph Properties Investments 154 CHEROKEE ST - Property Id: 103553



CALL TODAY 954-945-0566

EASY TO QUALIFY!!!

THIS CUTE HOUSE IS 2/1, with Central Heating & Air, hardwood floors in bedroom and carpeted in Living Room, FENCE YARD. PETS ARE WELCOME $150.00 NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT PLUS $25.00 MONTHLY. WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH AND SAME AMOUNT DEPOSIT.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103553

Property Id 103553



(RLNE4748083)