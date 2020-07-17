1534 Peachtree Circle South

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Find Available! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath in Miramar Central Location! - Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Miramar area. Home was previously featured on HGTV!!! Beautiful restored hardwood floors and new flooring in kitchen and large master bedroom, stainless steel appliances including new microwave, indoor washer/dryer hookups, huge master closet, updated kitchen and bathrooms, separate dining area, office, one car garage in the back with covered area and large workshop attached and an additional storage shed. Home is located in the Hendricks Ave school district as well as easy access to neighborhood restaurants. A rare find in this area! Don't miss out as this one will move quick! (Note- some items have been left in the home that the new tenants are welcome to keep, if the tenants prefer the items be removed we can care for this as well.)



(RLNE5872519)