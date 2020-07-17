All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1534 Peachtree Circle South

1534 Peachtree Circle South · (904) 204-3687 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1534 Peachtree Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1534 Peachtree Circle South · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1799 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Find Available! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath in Miramar Central Location! - Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Miramar area. Home was previously featured on HGTV!!! Beautiful restored hardwood floors and new flooring in kitchen and large master bedroom, stainless steel appliances including new microwave, indoor washer/dryer hookups, huge master closet, updated kitchen and bathrooms, separate dining area, office, one car garage in the back with covered area and large workshop attached and an additional storage shed. Home is located in the Hendricks Ave school district as well as easy access to neighborhood restaurants. A rare find in this area! Don't miss out as this one will move quick! (Note- some items have been left in the home that the new tenants are welcome to keep, if the tenants prefer the items be removed we can care for this as well.)

(RLNE5872519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Peachtree Circle South have any available units?
1534 Peachtree Circle South has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Peachtree Circle South have?
Some of 1534 Peachtree Circle South's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Peachtree Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Peachtree Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Peachtree Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Peachtree Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1534 Peachtree Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Peachtree Circle South offers parking.
Does 1534 Peachtree Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Peachtree Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Peachtree Circle South have a pool?
No, 1534 Peachtree Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Peachtree Circle South have accessible units?
No, 1534 Peachtree Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Peachtree Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Peachtree Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
