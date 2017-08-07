All apartments in Jacksonville
15234 Bareback Drive

15234 Bareback Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15234 Bareback Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32234

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available May 10th. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot. Split floor plan, open kitchen has 42 inc cabinets, equipped with appliances, eat in area in kitchen, a separate room in the front of the home that can be used for an office, formal dining, or sitting area. Large master bedroom, Master bath includes a shower/tub combo, double sinks and a large walk in closet. The community of Winchester Ridge features a sparkling pool and play area. Please call Renters Warehouse today for more Details 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15234 Bareback Drive have any available units?
15234 Bareback Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 15234 Bareback Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15234 Bareback Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15234 Bareback Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15234 Bareback Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15234 Bareback Drive offer parking?
No, 15234 Bareback Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15234 Bareback Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15234 Bareback Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15234 Bareback Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15234 Bareback Drive has a pool.
Does 15234 Bareback Drive have accessible units?
No, 15234 Bareback Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15234 Bareback Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15234 Bareback Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15234 Bareback Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15234 Bareback Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
