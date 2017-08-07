15234 Bareback Drive

Amenities

Available May 10th. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot. Split floor plan, open kitchen has 42 inc cabinets, equipped with appliances, eat in area in kitchen, a separate room in the front of the home that can be used for an office, formal dining, or sitting area. Large master bedroom, Master bath includes a shower/tub combo, double sinks and a large walk in closet. The community of Winchester Ridge features a sparkling pool and play area. Please call Renters Warehouse today for more Details 904.575.0550