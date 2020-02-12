All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1514 Dancy St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1514 Dancy St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1514 Dancy St.

1514 Dancy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1514 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
1514 Dancy St. Available 06/01/20 Historic Home with Modern Conveniences - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Over 2200 SF 1916 Historical home with the modern conveniences of new construction! Both interior and exterior of home was completely renovated in Mar-July 2011 by Coastal Living Properties. Craftsman style home with a coastal theme loaded with energy efficient updates that includes, Asure-R-Plus Insulation, Rinnai gas tank-less h/w heater, G.E. gas range, new d/p insulated windows, low-flow toilets, 13 seer HVAC. Beautiful wood floors and tile throughout; updated plumbing and electrical work. Master suite with bathroom/shower and walk in closet. Add'l 200+ sq ft loft could use as 5th bedroom, with 2nd floor balcony, mudroom, stone-paver driveway, and much, much more! Lawn Maintenance included!

(RLNE3426525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Dancy St. have any available units?
1514 Dancy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Dancy St. have?
Some of 1514 Dancy St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Dancy St. currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Dancy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Dancy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Dancy St. is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Dancy St. offer parking?
No, 1514 Dancy St. does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Dancy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Dancy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Dancy St. have a pool?
No, 1514 Dancy St. does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Dancy St. have accessible units?
No, 1514 Dancy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Dancy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Dancy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia