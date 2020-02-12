Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

1514 Dancy St. Available 06/01/20 Historic Home with Modern Conveniences - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Over 2200 SF 1916 Historical home with the modern conveniences of new construction! Both interior and exterior of home was completely renovated in Mar-July 2011 by Coastal Living Properties. Craftsman style home with a coastal theme loaded with energy efficient updates that includes, Asure-R-Plus Insulation, Rinnai gas tank-less h/w heater, G.E. gas range, new d/p insulated windows, low-flow toilets, 13 seer HVAC. Beautiful wood floors and tile throughout; updated plumbing and electrical work. Master suite with bathroom/shower and walk in closet. Add'l 200+ sq ft loft could use as 5th bedroom, with 2nd floor balcony, mudroom, stone-paver driveway, and much, much more! Lawn Maintenance included!



(RLNE3426525)