Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15078 Bulow Creek Dr

15078 Bulow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15078 Bulow Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0334f0200c ----
4 Bedroom House for Rent in Bartram Springs.

-4 bedroom, 2 full bath, split bedroom arrangement
-1800 square feet of living space
-Living/Dining Combo
-Eating space in kitchen
-Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher included
-Inside laundry, washer/dryer hookups (gas or electric dryer supported)
-Natural gas heating source and water heater
-Neutral paint, wood laminate flooring throughout
-Open backyard overlooks nice lake
-Covered patio
-Well pump for irrigation
-NO PETS
-Top notch amenities! Resort style swimming pool, separate lap pool w/ lanes, kids pool, fitness center, party room, playground, sand volleyball court, etc
-Available for QUICK MOVE-IN
-No smoking

Please look over the rental qualifications prior to calling to schedule a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines

12 month lease

10\' Ceilings
Basketball Courts
Blinds
Ceramic Tile
Club House
Disposal
Game Room
Garden Tub
Gym / Excercise Room
Internet Ready
Laminate Flooring
Living/Dining Room Combo
Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop
Pool
Range
Sprinkler
Stall Shower
Tennis Courts
Volleyball
Walk In Closet(S)
Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr have any available units?
15078 Bulow Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr have?
Some of 15078 Bulow Creek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15078 Bulow Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15078 Bulow Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15078 Bulow Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15078 Bulow Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 15078 Bulow Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15078 Bulow Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15078 Bulow Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 15078 Bulow Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15078 Bulow Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15078 Bulow Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
