15078 Bulow Creek Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0334f0200c ----
4 Bedroom House for Rent in Bartram Springs.
-4 bedroom, 2 full bath, split bedroom arrangement
-1800 square feet of living space
-Living/Dining Combo
-Eating space in kitchen
-Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher included
-Inside laundry, washer/dryer hookups (gas or electric dryer supported)
-Natural gas heating source and water heater
-Neutral paint, wood laminate flooring throughout
-Open backyard overlooks nice lake
-Covered patio
-Well pump for irrigation
-NO PETS
-Top notch amenities! Resort style swimming pool, separate lap pool w/ lanes, kids pool, fitness center, party room, playground, sand volleyball court, etc
-Available for QUICK MOVE-IN
-No smoking
Please look over the rental qualifications prior to calling to schedule a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines
12 month lease
10\' Ceilings
Blinds
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Game Room
Garden Tub
Internet Ready
Laminate Flooring
Range
Sprinkler
Stall Shower
Walk In Closet(S)
