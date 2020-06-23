15078 Bulow Creek Dr

Amenities

4 Bedroom House for Rent in Bartram Springs.



-4 bedroom, 2 full bath, split bedroom arrangement

-1800 square feet of living space

-Living/Dining Combo

-Eating space in kitchen

-Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher included

-Inside laundry, washer/dryer hookups (gas or electric dryer supported)

-Natural gas heating source and water heater

-Neutral paint, wood laminate flooring throughout

-Open backyard overlooks nice lake

-Covered patio

-Well pump for irrigation

-NO PETS

-Top notch amenities! Resort style swimming pool, separate lap pool w/ lanes, kids pool, fitness center, party room, playground, sand volleyball court, etc

-Available for QUICK MOVE-IN

-No smoking



Please look over the rental qualifications prior to calling to schedule a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines



12 month lease



