All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1504 PASO FINO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1504 PASO FINO DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1504 PASO FINO DR

1504 Paso Fino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1504 Paso Fino Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GORGEOUS 4/3 in highly desired Lexington Park! This light and bright country chic home features wood plank flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with all SS appliances and an over sized island. This home is perfect for entertaining with an open concept floor plan, and a sliding glass door that slides all the way open to the back patio overlooking the water views from the fenced in yard! Split bedrooms and an extra bed/bath loft on the second floor makes TWO master suites... (Yes, TWO master suites!) Washer and Dryer included. Take your tour today because this beauty will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 PASO FINO DR have any available units?
1504 PASO FINO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 PASO FINO DR have?
Some of 1504 PASO FINO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 PASO FINO DR currently offering any rent specials?
1504 PASO FINO DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 PASO FINO DR pet-friendly?
No, 1504 PASO FINO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1504 PASO FINO DR offer parking?
No, 1504 PASO FINO DR does not offer parking.
Does 1504 PASO FINO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 PASO FINO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 PASO FINO DR have a pool?
Yes, 1504 PASO FINO DR has a pool.
Does 1504 PASO FINO DR have accessible units?
No, 1504 PASO FINO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 PASO FINO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 PASO FINO DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia