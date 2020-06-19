1504 PASO FINO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

GORGEOUS 4/3 in highly desired Lexington Park! This light and bright country chic home features wood plank flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with all SS appliances and an over sized island. This home is perfect for entertaining with an open concept floor plan, and a sliding glass door that slides all the way open to the back patio overlooking the water views from the fenced in yard! Split bedrooms and an extra bed/bath loft on the second floor makes TWO master suites... (Yes, TWO master suites!) Washer and Dryer included. Take your tour today because this beauty will not last!