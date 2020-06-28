1492 AVONDALE AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Historic Charm & Character with Modern Living features inside. Beautiful updated home in the historic district of Avondale. This 5br/3.5ba home has all the modern updates and a fresh open floor plan. In addition to the large BR's, you get study/flex room upstairs. The master BR is down, with a bonus sitting room inside the master. All other BR's upstairs. Rooms are large and there's lots of natural light throughout. Stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood/tile throughout except in BR's. Southern style rocking chair front porch, all on a spacious corner lot. Two newer AC units.