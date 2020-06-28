All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

1492 AVONDALE AVE

1492 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1492 Avondale Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Historic Charm & Character with Modern Living features inside. Beautiful updated home in the historic district of Avondale. This 5br/3.5ba home has all the modern updates and a fresh open floor plan. In addition to the large BR's, you get study/flex room upstairs. The master BR is down, with a bonus sitting room inside the master. All other BR's upstairs. Rooms are large and there's lots of natural light throughout. Stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood/tile throughout except in BR's. Southern style rocking chair front porch, all on a spacious corner lot. Two newer AC units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 AVONDALE AVE have any available units?
1492 AVONDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1492 AVONDALE AVE have?
Some of 1492 AVONDALE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 AVONDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1492 AVONDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 AVONDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1492 AVONDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1492 AVONDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1492 AVONDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 1492 AVONDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1492 AVONDALE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 AVONDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 1492 AVONDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1492 AVONDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1492 AVONDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 AVONDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1492 AVONDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
