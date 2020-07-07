All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1491 W 22nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1491 W 22nd St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 11:14 PM

1491 W 22nd St

1491 22nd St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1491 22nd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/660a5a6010 ---- 3/1 Totally renovated and ready for immediate move in. Entry way has screen in front porch perfect for sitting out on and enjoying all types of weather. Freshly painted with natural modern color with a pop of white trim will blend with any decor. Bedrooms are nice sized, bathroom is newly rehabbed with tile new fixtures. The heart of home features kitchen with plenty of space. Home is completed with large backyard ready for cookouts and family gatherings. Schedule a tour today.

$60 per adult app feen$75 administration feen$10 a/c filter service feenPet fee is $350 plus $25 monthly pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1491 W 22nd St have any available units?
1491 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1491 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1491 W 22nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1491 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1491 W 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1491 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1491 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1491 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1491 W 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1491 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1491 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1491 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1491 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia