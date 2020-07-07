All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD

14897 Bartram Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14897 Bartram Creek Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! Wonderful NEWER Community, spacious floorplan and well maintained! Large foyer entry. Two front bedrooms and bath on the front right side of home. Flex Space off of the main entrance. Entry opens to Kitchen overlooking dining and family room. Master is in back left of the home. Wonderful size with en suite- two sinks, soaking tub, and separate stand up shower. Covered Patio out back with a view of the pond. Great size lot! Quick walk up to the amenity center and close to all the new shops at The Durbin Pavilion! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have any available units?
14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have?
Some of 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD offer parking?
No, 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have a pool?
No, 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD has units with dishwashers.

