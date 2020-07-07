14897 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave bathtub range refrigerator

WELCOME HOME! Wonderful NEWER Community, spacious floorplan and well maintained! Large foyer entry. Two front bedrooms and bath on the front right side of home. Flex Space off of the main entrance. Entry opens to Kitchen overlooking dining and family room. Master is in back left of the home. Wonderful size with en suite- two sinks, soaking tub, and separate stand up shower. Covered Patio out back with a view of the pond. Great size lot! Quick walk up to the amenity center and close to all the new shops at The Durbin Pavilion! Schedule your showing today!