1482 Summit Oaks Drive West

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning microwave

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with Split floor plan and large master bathroom. Located just west of 295 with quick access to I-10 this property allows you to get to your daily commute very quickly.



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.



This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Once completed please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to agent. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com