All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1482 Summit Oaks Drive West
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

1482 Summit Oaks Drive West

1482 Summit Oaks Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1482 Summit Oaks Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with Split floor plan and large master bathroom. Located just west of 295 with quick access to I-10 this property allows you to get to your daily commute very quickly.

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Once completed please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to agent. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West have any available units?
1482 Summit Oaks Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West have?
Some of 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Summit Oaks Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West offer parking?
No, 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West have a pool?
No, 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 Summit Oaks Drive West has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia