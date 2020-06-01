1476 Biscayne Bay Dr

Amenities
HUGE TOWNHOUSE IN BISCAYNE ALMOST 1500SQFT Ceramic Tile and wood flooring throughout. Open kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and a new stainless steel refrigerator with an Ice maker! You will love having two levels of luxurious living space! In between the bedrooms, there is a media room/office space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and every bathroom has dark wooden vanities. Convenient upstairs washer and dryer connection. This town home is located near the amenity center with a sparkling pool and kids park within walking distance. Biscayne Bay is a well maintained community only minutes from the Airport, River City Marketplace, and Interstate 95. Call today to take a tour!
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Security System
Community Pool
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Lawn Care Included
Outdoor Screened Lanai
Parking 1 Car Garage
Parking Uncovered, Assigned
Utilities Trash Included
Utilities Trash Service Included