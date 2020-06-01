1476 Biscayne Bay Dr

Amenities

HUGE TOWNHOUSE IN BISCAYNE ALMOST 1500SQFT Ceramic Tile and wood flooring throughout. Open kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and a new stainless steel refrigerator with an Ice maker! You will love having two levels of luxurious living space! In between the bedrooms, there is a media room/office space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and every bathroom has dark wooden vanities. Convenient upstairs washer and dryer connection. This town home is located near the amenity center with a sparkling pool and kids park within walking distance. Biscayne Bay is a well maintained community only minutes from the Airport, River City Marketplace, and Interstate 95. Call today to take a tour!



