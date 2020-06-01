All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1476 Biscayne Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/810a4da042 ----
HUGE TOWNHOUSE IN BISCAYNE ALMOST 1500SQFT Ceramic Tile and wood flooring throughout. Open kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and a new stainless steel refrigerator with an Ice maker! You will love having two levels of luxurious living space! In between the bedrooms, there is a media room/office space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and every bathroom has dark wooden vanities. Convenient upstairs washer and dryer connection. This town home is located near the amenity center with a sparkling pool and kids park within walking distance. Biscayne Bay is a well maintained community only minutes from the Airport, River City Marketplace, and Interstate 95. Call today to take a tour!

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Security System
Community Pool
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Lawn Care Included
Outdoor Screened Lanai
Parking 1 Car Garage
Parking Uncovered, Assigned
Utilities Trash Included
Utilities Trash Service Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr have any available units?
1476 Biscayne Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr have?
Some of 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Biscayne Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 Biscayne Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.

