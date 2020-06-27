14690 GARDEN GATE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool

Amazing, Custom Mattamy Home, Only Two Years Old! Great foyer entry, leading to formal living and dining area. Updated Kitchen featuring food prep island, granite counters, and top of the line appliances is open to the family room filled with natural light form the may windows. Wired and Ready to go for surround sound. Half Bathroom is down stairs. Three great size bedrooms plus Master is upstairs. Lots of Storage too! Covered Patio and spacious yard, bonfire pit for those Fall nights. Tenants will have access to amenity center. Close to tons of new shops, dining options, entertainment, and major highways