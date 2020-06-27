All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14690 GARDEN GATE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14690 GARDEN GATE DR
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

14690 GARDEN GATE DR

14690 Garden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14690 Garden Gate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Amazing, Custom Mattamy Home, Only Two Years Old! Great foyer entry, leading to formal living and dining area. Updated Kitchen featuring food prep island, granite counters, and top of the line appliances is open to the family room filled with natural light form the may windows. Wired and Ready to go for surround sound. Half Bathroom is down stairs. Three great size bedrooms plus Master is upstairs. Lots of Storage too! Covered Patio and spacious yard, bonfire pit for those Fall nights. Tenants will have access to amenity center. Close to tons of new shops, dining options, entertainment, and major highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR have any available units?
14690 GARDEN GATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR have?
Some of 14690 GARDEN GATE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14690 GARDEN GATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14690 GARDEN GATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14690 GARDEN GATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 14690 GARDEN GATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR offer parking?
No, 14690 GARDEN GATE DR does not offer parking.
Does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14690 GARDEN GATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 14690 GARDEN GATE DR has a pool.
Does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR have accessible units?
No, 14690 GARDEN GATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14690 GARDEN GATE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14690 GARDEN GATE DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia