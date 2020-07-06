All apartments in Jacksonville
14644 Stacey Rd
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

14644 Stacey Rd

14644 Stacey Road · No Longer Available
Location

14644 Stacey Road, Jacksonville, FL 32250
Isle of Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/404288807e ---- Enjoy watching the marsh wildlife from your screened patio! Plus no neighbors on three sides offers privacy. Clean and fresh, inside and out. 3/2 home is ready for move in. Large living room has wood-burning fireplace and sliders to screened in patio with views of the marsh and ICW. Casual dining area off living room leads to kitchen and on to formal dining room with more views of the marsh. Beautiful lawn front and back, cared for by the landlord. Two-car garage with auto doors. Small pet okay with increased security deposit. Renters insurance required. Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $95 PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20. Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX to complete the application. Screened Patio Two Car Garage Two Car Garage Water View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14644 Stacey Rd have any available units?
14644 Stacey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14644 Stacey Rd have?
Some of 14644 Stacey Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14644 Stacey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14644 Stacey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14644 Stacey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14644 Stacey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14644 Stacey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14644 Stacey Rd offers parking.
Does 14644 Stacey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14644 Stacey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14644 Stacey Rd have a pool?
No, 14644 Stacey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14644 Stacey Rd have accessible units?
No, 14644 Stacey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14644 Stacey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14644 Stacey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

