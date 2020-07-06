14644 Stacey Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/404288807e ---- Enjoy watching the marsh wildlife from your screened patio! Plus no neighbors on three sides offers privacy. Clean and fresh, inside and out. 3/2 home is ready for move in. Large living room has wood-burning fireplace and sliders to screened in patio with views of the marsh and ICW. Casual dining area off living room leads to kitchen and on to formal dining room with more views of the marsh. Beautiful lawn front and back, cared for by the landlord. Two-car garage with auto doors. Small pet okay with increased security deposit. Renters insurance required. Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $95 PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20. Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX to complete the application. Screened Patio Two Car Garage Two Car Garage Water View