1460 W 5th St

Location

1460 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4955eda0a0 ----
2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit with ceramic tile floors to keep you cool throughout the summer. New appliances and new cabinets with an open floor plan.
Quiet mid-Westside location, close to schools and shopping. Section 8 accepted. Apply online today. 50% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 2/25!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

