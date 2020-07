Amenities

Amazing older home in Springfield available immediately for rent!!! Comes fully furnished and ready to go!! Beautiful wood floors, spacious bedrooms, very large balcony and so much more! This neighborhood is really coming back to life, with many of the homes being renovated. Currently occupied by the owner but he will leave any and all of the furnishings that the new tenant wants. Call Locklear Realty to schedule showings @ 904-805-2287