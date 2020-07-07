All apartments in Jacksonville
14561 Starbuck Springs Way
14561 Starbuck Springs Way

14561 Starbuck Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

14561 Starbuck Springs Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0ac6d5096 ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in Bartram Springs community. -Spacious 4BR house with open floorplan -Over 3200 sq feet of living space -Formal Living Room, Dining Room -Large kitchen with raised upper cabinets and stainless appliances -Large Family room with fireplace and built-in shelving -3-way bedroom split for added privacy -Upstairs bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom, and has separate bath -Covered lanai overlooks backyard leading to preserve -Newer carpet throughout -Located within walking distance to amenities center -Community pool, playground, fitness center, sports fields -Up to TWO small pets will be considered, $250 refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet. -No smoking -INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE -Available for move-in beginning June 1, 2019 Please look over the rental qualifications prior to scheduling a showing. http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12-month lease 2 Car Garage Back Yard Basketball Courts Blinds Carpet Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Disposal Dual Vanity Fence First Floor Master Internet Ready One Fireplace Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Social Room Storage Tennis Courts Volleyball W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way have any available units?
14561 Starbuck Springs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way have?
Some of 14561 Starbuck Springs Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14561 Starbuck Springs Way currently offering any rent specials?
14561 Starbuck Springs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14561 Starbuck Springs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14561 Starbuck Springs Way is pet friendly.
Does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way offer parking?
Yes, 14561 Starbuck Springs Way offers parking.
Does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14561 Starbuck Springs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way have a pool?
Yes, 14561 Starbuck Springs Way has a pool.
Does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way have accessible units?
No, 14561 Starbuck Springs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14561 Starbuck Springs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14561 Starbuck Springs Way does not have units with dishwashers.

