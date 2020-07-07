14561 Starbuck Springs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0ac6d5096 ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in Bartram Springs community. -Spacious 4BR house with open floorplan -Over 3200 sq feet of living space -Formal Living Room, Dining Room -Large kitchen with raised upper cabinets and stainless appliances -Large Family room with fireplace and built-in shelving -3-way bedroom split for added privacy -Upstairs bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom, and has separate bath -Covered lanai overlooks backyard leading to preserve -Newer carpet throughout -Located within walking distance to amenities center -Community pool, playground, fitness center, sports fields -Up to TWO small pets will be considered, $250 refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet. -No smoking -INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE -Available for move-in beginning June 1, 2019 Please look over the rental qualifications prior to scheduling a showing. http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12-month lease 2 Car Garage Back Yard Basketball Courts Blinds Carpet Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Disposal Dual Vanity Fence First Floor Master Internet Ready One Fireplace Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Social Room Storage Tennis Courts Volleyball W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups