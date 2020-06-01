14530 1st Avenue

Amenities

3BR 2BA Single Family - Single Level Rental Home, Split Floorplan in Pecan Park -Built in 2017, Large Yard, Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Common Areas, 2 Car Garage, Close to I295 & Main St, Rivercity Marketplace, JAX, Jaxport - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family, single level home is located in a small neighborhood in Pecan Park area within minutes of I-295 & I-95, River City Marketplace, JAX & Jaxport - recently built in 2017. All the appliances are stainless and practically new! Home comes with a high efficiency washer and dryer. NO HOA!!



You are greeted by a front porch with room for your outdoor furniture. The home is open concept with a split floor plan. The main living area has a vaulted -tray ceiling which makes the space open and inviting. The flooring in the common areas is beautiful wood look vinyl flooring.



The kitchen is bright and open - white cabinetry & black granite counter tops with a casual dining area and access to the back yard. The center island with over head accent light fixtures is large with extra storage and room for bar stools. The master suite with vaulted and tray ceiling has a large walk in closet and private bathroom with granite counter tops and dual sink vanity and walk in shower. All the bedrooms are carpeted.



The over sized front entry 2-car garage has plenty of room for your vehicles and additional storage. Enter through the garage to the utility/mud room. All the appliances are nearly new and were installed when the home was built in 2017 - complete with a high efficiency front loading washer and dryer.



If you are looking for a peaceful quiet neighborhood to call your home, this is the place! Add the convenience to the River City Marketplace, JAX, Jaxport and minutes from I-295 & I-95, you could not ask for a better location. It's time to schedule a showing to see this home!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



NO HOA

Pets are allowed - breed restrictions apply - additional security deposit and pet rent apply - Ask Agent



*$10 Filter Maintenance Monthly Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Monthly Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



