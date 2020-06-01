All apartments in Jacksonville
14530 1st Avenue
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

14530 1st Avenue

14530 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14530 1st Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Single Family - Single Level Rental Home, Split Floorplan in Pecan Park -Built in 2017, Large Yard, Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Common Areas, 2 Car Garage, Close to I295 & Main St, Rivercity Marketplace, JAX, Jaxport - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family, single level home is located in a small neighborhood in Pecan Park area within minutes of I-295 & I-95, River City Marketplace, JAX & Jaxport - recently built in 2017. All the appliances are stainless and practically new! Home comes with a high efficiency washer and dryer. NO HOA!!

You are greeted by a front porch with room for your outdoor furniture. The home is open concept with a split floor plan. The main living area has a vaulted -tray ceiling which makes the space open and inviting. The flooring in the common areas is beautiful wood look vinyl flooring.

The kitchen is bright and open - white cabinetry & black granite counter tops with a casual dining area and access to the back yard. The center island with over head accent light fixtures is large with extra storage and room for bar stools. The master suite with vaulted and tray ceiling has a large walk in closet and private bathroom with granite counter tops and dual sink vanity and walk in shower. All the bedrooms are carpeted.

The over sized front entry 2-car garage has plenty of room for your vehicles and additional storage. Enter through the garage to the utility/mud room. All the appliances are nearly new and were installed when the home was built in 2017 - complete with a high efficiency front loading washer and dryer.

If you are looking for a peaceful quiet neighborhood to call your home, this is the place! Add the convenience to the River City Marketplace, JAX, Jaxport and minutes from I-295 & I-95, you could not ask for a better location. It's time to schedule a showing to see this home!

Oceanway Elementary
Oceanway School
First Coast High School

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

NO HOA
Pets are allowed - breed restrictions apply - additional security deposit and pet rent apply - Ask Agent

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Monthly Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Monthly Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5063493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14530 1st Avenue have any available units?
14530 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14530 1st Avenue have?
Some of 14530 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14530 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14530 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14530 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14530 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14530 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14530 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 14530 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14530 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14530 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 14530 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14530 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14530 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14530 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14530 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
